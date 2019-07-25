Lantheus down 21% on Q2 miss and guidance cut

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH -20.5% ) slumps on below-average volume following its Q2 report that disappointed investors. Highlights:

Revenues: $85.7M (+0.1%); net income: $6.4M (-34.2%); EPS: $0.16 (-36.0%). DEFINITY sales: $54.6M (+18.5%).

TechneLite sales negatively impacted by multiple molybdenum-99 supplier issues.

Non-GAAP net income: $10.9M (-6.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.27 (-10.0%).

Cash flow ops: $21.1M (+3.8%).

Q3 guidance: Revenues: $83M - 85M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.18 - 0.20.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $346M - 350M from $358M - 363M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.09 - 1.12 from $1.14 - 1.17.

