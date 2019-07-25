PG&E sees $4.8B initial contribution to California wildfire fund

PG&E (PCG -3.1% ) says it will join a new fund to cover the cost of future wildfires in California, with an initial $4.8B contribution payable upon its emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization followed by ~$193M in annual contributions.

PG&E says the contributions will require financing to be resolved through the Chapter 11 process.

PG&E will be the largest contributor among power companies to support the new ~$21B fund designed to help California's investor-owned power companies cover liabilities from future wildfires caused by their equipment.