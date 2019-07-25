Meritage Homes up 13% after Q2 results beats; raises FY19 guidance

Meritage Homes (MTH +13.7% ) reports Q2 Home closing revenue of $864.61M (-1% Y/Y); Home closed units increased by 5% Y/Y to 2,253, with avg. sales price at $383k (-6% Y/Y).

Home orders increased by 22% Y/Y to 2,735, reflecting healthy demand for entry-level homes; with home order value at $1.04B (+14% Y/Y); and avg. sales price of $382k (-6% Y/Y).

Home closing gross margin improved slightly to 18.4% from 18.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $113.35M, compared to cash used $10.46M a year ago.

Total order backlog was $1.48B (-3.4% Y/Y); and avg. sales price of $401k (-5% Y/Y).

Debt-to-capital ratios were 42.1% at June 30, 2019; and net debt-to-capital ratios 33.4%.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Home closings and total home closing revenue of ~8,700-9,100 and $3.4B-3.6B (prior ~8,200-8,700 and $3.25B-3.45B); home closing gross margin in mid-18% range; and EPS $5.2-$5.50 (prior $4.65-$4.95).

