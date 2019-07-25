Starbucks promotions said to be paying off

Starbucks (SBUX +0.2% ) is learning the art of driving traffic to stores around slower times, according to mobile locations analytics firm Placer.ai.

The coffee chain saw a 8.9% increase in traffic during its recent Tie-Dye weekend compared to the same weekend a year ago. Starbucks' Reusable Cup Day and December Happy Hour promotions saw even bigger traffic spikes.

Starbucks is due to report earnings today after the bell. As always, comparable store sales will be a key focus of investors. Comparable sales are forecast to rise 4.0% during the quarter, including a 4.3% increase in the Americas and 3.4% rise in China/Asia Pacific.

Shares of SBUX are up 18% since Q1 numbers were dropped.