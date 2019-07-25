ECB sparks whipsaw city in wacky European bond markets

European bond yields earlier knee-jerked to new record lows after the ECB said options for new asset purchases could be under consideration.

They've reversed course, however, after Mario Draghi - at his post-meeting press conference - didn't sound nearly as dovish, saying there's currently no consensus for easier monetary policy.

Nevertheless, yields remain in strange territory, with the German 10-year Bund at -0.346%, Spanish 10-years at 0.39%, and Italy at 1.54%. And in case you hadn't noticed ... Greek 10-year paper is priced to yield an even 2% - that's nine basis points less than the U.S. 10-year yield.