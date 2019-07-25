ADOMANI jumps 17% on Q2 revenue beats

ADOMANI (ADOM +17.6% ) reported sales revenue of $4.4M (represents 82% of FY18 sales revenue), compared to $722k a year ago.

Total operating expenses were $1.6M, compared to $3.2M a year ago.

Backlog was at $10.7M as of June 30, 2019.

Company expanded operations by acquiring the right to use a 43,000 sq. ft. facility on 3.4 acres in Downey, California.

Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of ~$7.9M, as of June 30, 2019.

