Beyond Meat pushes Tesla off the story stock marquee

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 3.19% on the day and the alternative meat stock printed yet another all-time high of $212.39 earlier in the session.

Following the +800% share price rally, it's hard to argue with Seeking Alpha contributor Long-Short Manager who says Beyond Meat is replacing Tesla as the latest cult stock. Despite the frothy valuation, Long-Short Manager does a deep dive into why investors should be careful shorting before early October.

Beyond Meat is due to report earnings on July 29. The company has already announced a flurry of partnership deals, but could be holding one back for earnings day.