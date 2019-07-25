Lazard Q2 beats lowered expectations; shares +6.1%

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) jumps 6.1% after Q2 adjusted EPS of 73 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 68 cents and falls from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total operating revenue of $630M falls 15% Y/Y, with financial advisory operating revenue of $329M sliding 21%.

Even though financial advisory revenue fell Y/Y, they were still stronger than Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak expected, helping to drive the EPS beat. Also helping was lower compensation expense, partly offset by weaker asset management fees.

EPS beat comes after analysts have revised estimates downward recently.

"This looks like a relatively unlucky quarter on the financial advisory side, which is a notoriously lumpy business, and I expect the segment to perform abnormally well in the near-term before normalizing over time," says SA contributor Bram de Haas of The Special Situations Report.

He concludes that Lazard is "priced as if we are heading straight into a recession. I expect it to hold up reasonably well in a downturn but if this environment of heady M&A and rising market continues for H2 2019 while Lazard continues to buy back stock at these undervalued levels -- that's the perfect situation for long-term value creation."

Disclosure: de Haas is long on Lazard.

