More on Rush Enterprises Q2 results

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA +1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14.1% Y/Y to $1.54B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~65% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and collision center revenues reaching $448.2M (+6% Y/Y) & achieved absorption ratio of 122.4%.

The Company delivered 4,119 new heavy-duty trucks, 3,866 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 719 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 2,101 used commercial vehicles.

Also, increased its lease and rental revenues by 4.4%.

Rush Truck Leasing operates 45 PacLease and Idealease franchises with more than 8,100 trucks in its lease and rental fleet and more than 1,100 trucks under contract maintenance agreements.

During Q2, the Company repurchased $12.1M of its common stock and ended with $104M in cash and equivalents.

Declared initial cash dividend of $0.13/share, an 8.3% increase payable by 10th Sept, 2019.

2019 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 275K units (+7.5% Y/Y).

Previously: Rush declares $0.13 dividend (Jul. 24 2019)

Previously: Rush EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jul. 24 2019)