Deluxe tightens FY2019 revenue outlook and reaffirms guidance for adjusted EPS

Deluxe (DLX +0.5% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services accounted for 43.6% of revenue in Q2.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $308.5M (-2.9%); Financial services: $156.1M (+12.1%); Direct checks: $29.4M (-5.8%).

Gross margin rate declined 200 bps to 59%.

SG&A expense rate up 210 bps to 45%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 180 bps to 20.6%.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $490M to $505M; Diluted EPS: $0.69 to $0.79; Adjusted EPS: $1.60 to $1.70.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $2.005B to $2.045B; Diluted EPS: $3.45 to $3.75; Adjusted EPS: $6.65 to $6.95; Operating cash flow: $270M to $2805; Capex: ~$75M; Free cash flow: $195M to $210M;

