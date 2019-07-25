Boeing takes another dive as MAX woes mount at Southwest, American

Boeing (BA -3.5% ) opens with steep losses, shaving ~85 points off the Dow Jones Average's early decline, as Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.2% ) scratched the 737 MAX from its schedule into next year while American Airlines (AAL -3.6% ) warned that profit this year would take a $400M hit.

Southwest says it is removing the plane from its schedule through Jan. 5, becoming the first U.S. carrier to drop the grounded aircraft for the rest of this year.

LUV's operating income was lowered by $175M in the latest quarter as it parked its 34 MAX jets and did not receive the planes that were on order, and says the grounding will continue to raise costs as it cuts flight and seating capacity this year.

LUV says the extended grounding means the airline's flight and seat capacity will shrink this year by 1%-2%, compared with original plans to expand 5%; to help cover the void, LUV plans to defer the retirement of seven Boeing 737-700s.

American, which for now has left the MAX off its schedule through Nov. 2, says hangaring the jet would cause a $400M drag to 2019 pre-tax earnings, including the previous quarter's $175M hit.

Yesterday, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company could temporarily shut down production of the MAX if its return is delayed beyond the current October forecast.