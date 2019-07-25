BGC Partners Q2 EPS in-line; considers corporation structure

Jul. 25, 2019 10:53 AM ET
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) falls 2.6% after Q2 adjusted EPS of 17 cents comes in-line with the consensus estimate; slips from 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Continues to study simplifying BGC's organization and is considering restructuring its partnership into a corporation; plans to provide an update by year-end.
  • Sees Q3 revenue of $490M-$530M; compares with consensus of $525.6M.
  • Sees Q3 adjusted earnings, before noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and taxes, of $80M-$95M vs. $89.5M in Q3 2018.
  • Q2 total revenue of $551.2M rose 12% Y/Y;  exceeds the average analyst estimate of $546.7M.
  • Top line includes $9M headwind from strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
  • Revenue from Fenics high margin data, software, and post-trade business rose 22%.
