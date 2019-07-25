Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) rallies after stronger beer volume with the Brazil business helped the company top estimates with its Q2 report.

The company reports adjusted EBITDA of $4.69B reals for the quarter vs. $4.55B reals consensus. On a per hectoliter basis, COGS grew by 10.7% while cash COGS was up 15.7%, mainly due to inflationary pressures in Argentina, FX and higher commodities prices, slightly offset by lower sugar prices.

Shares of ABEV are up 7.95% to $5.11. The 52-week high is $5.33.

Previously: Ambev EPS beats by R$0.01, beats on revenue (July 25)