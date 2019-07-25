PSEG to shut most fossil power plants by 2046 - Reuters

Public Service Enterprise (PEG -0.4% ) CEO Ralph Izzo says the company plans to shut all but three of its fossil fuel-fired power plants in a bid to cut carbon emissions by 80% by 2046 from 2005 levels.

"Our gas [power plant] construction program is over. We do not have plans to purchase or expand the gas fleet," Izzo tells Reuters, noting the company will shut its last coal-fired power plant in Bridgeport, Conn., by June 2021.

PSEG plans to keep gas-fired plants in Sewaren, N.J., and Keys, Md., which were completed in 2018, and in Bridgeport, Conn., which was completed earlier this year.

In addition to shutting all but the three gas plants by 2046, Izzo says PSEG does not plan to extend the licenses of its three nuclear reactors at the Salem and Hope Creek stations in New Jersey beyond their current operating licenses, which expire between 2036-46.

To replace the missing generation, Izzo says PSEG will focus on its $2.5B energy efficiency program and offshore wind and solar energy projects.