More on Richardson Electronics Q4 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL +1.3% ) reported Q4 sales decrease of 7.3% Y/Y to $42.16M.

Sales by segment: PMT $32.1M (-13.9% Y/Y); Canvys $7.34M (+10.8% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.7M (+68.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall gross margin: Total declined by 440 bps to 29.7%; PMT declined 400 bps to 30.3%; Canvys declined 60 bps to 32.1% and Healthcare also declined 1,960 bps 15.3%.

Operating expenses margin decreased 40 bps to 29.7%.

Cash and investments were $50M (-17.4% Y/Y).

Declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend/share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend/share to holders of Class B common stock payable on Aug 23, 2019.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock as there are 11M outstanding shares and 2.1M outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

Previously: Richardson Electronics declares $0.06 dividend (Jul. 24 2019)

Previously: Richardson Electronics misses on revenue (Jul. 24 2019)