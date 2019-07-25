CARBO Ceramics reports Q2 loss, lags estimates

Thinly traded CARBO Ceramics tanks (CRR -11.5% ) as Q2 earnings came in below expectations, due to the continued challenges and volatility in the oil and gas markets

Revenues decreased 26% Y/Y to $43.1M due to declines in sales of sand products, as well as ceramic technology products and services, partially offset by increase in contract manufacturing revenue, as well as an additional $1.4M in sublease and rental income.

Oilfield ceramic products revenue decreased 31% as certain key jobs were delayed; witnessed lower KRYPTOSPHERE HD sales, partially offset by an increase in KRYPTOSPHERE LD sales and newly commercialized KRYPTOSPHERE XT sales.

Lower activity by E&P operators continue to impact both our software and consulting businesses.Base ceramic revenue decreased 3% and frac sand related revenue decreased 44%.

Industrial ceramic product sales decreased 18%, as a large client temporarily reduced its grinding media purchases, due to an equipment process change.

Reported wider operating loss of $14.1M as compared to $12.8M last year.

The company expects improved performance across segments in 2H 2019

