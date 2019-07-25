Dosing underway in mid-stage CF study of Proteostasis combo therapies

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Proteostasis Therapeutics' (PTI -1.6% ) doublet therapy (PTI-808 and PTI-801) and triplet therapy (doublet + PTI-428) in up to 30 F508del homozygous cystic fibrosis (CF) patients and up to 30 F508del heterozygous CF patients.

PTI-808 is a potentiator, PTI-801 is a CFTR corrector and PT428 is a CFTR amplifier.

Preliminary data should be available in Q1 2020.