Analysts don't back off PayPal, even on softer revenue outlook
Jul. 25, 2019 11:08 AM ET PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) slides 5.0% as headwinds from forex pressures and delays in products integrations and pricing changes led the company to cut its 2019 revenue outlook and introduce softer-than expected Q3 revenue guidance.
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes that PayPal's Q3 included "much to encourage the stock's proponents," but expectations had been high given the stock's 44% climb YTD.
- Among the good news in the report: Adjusted EPS beat-and-raise, strong payment volume in core business and Venmo payment app, increase in new active accounts, and increased customer engagement.
- Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache sees the revenue headwinds as transitory.
- "Timing shifts aside, the most important barometers of the health of PYPL's business-metrics like new active accounts, customer engagement, and FXN merchant services TPV growth-remain very strong, and we maintain our bullish long-term outlook," writes Carcache, who boosts price target to $139 from $123.
- Palmer reiterates buy recommendation and $130 price target.
- Quant rating Neutral; SA Authors' Rating Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
