Analysts don't back off PayPal, even on softer revenue outlook

Jul. 25, 2019 11:08 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPLslides 5.0% as headwinds from forex pressures and delays in products integrations and pricing changes led the company to cut its 2019 revenue outlook and introduce softer-than expected Q3 revenue guidance.
  • BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes that PayPal's Q3 included "much to encourage the stock's proponents," but expectations had been high given the stock's 44% climb YTD.
  • Among the good news in the report: Adjusted EPS beat-and-raise, strong payment volume in core business and Venmo payment app, increase in new active accounts, and increased customer engagement.
  • Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache sees the revenue headwinds as transitory.
  • "Timing shifts aside, the most important barometers of the health of PYPL's business-metrics like new active accounts, customer engagement, and FXN merchant services TPV growth-remain very strong, and we maintain our bullish long-term outlook," writes Carcache, who boosts price target to $139 from $123.
  • Palmer reiterates buy recommendation and $130 price target.
  • Quant rating Neutral; SA Authors' Rating Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
  • Previously: PayPal cuts 2019 revenue forecast; shares slide 6.6% (July 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.