Netgear +16% as guidance, buyback get back on track
Jul. 25, 2019 11:13 AM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)NTGRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 16% and tagging a three-month high after strong results and guidance coming out of an accelerating rollout of WiFi 6 products, alongside a new buyback.
- The company authorized an incremental share repurchase of up to 4.5M shares, covering about 14.5% of its outstanding shares.
- That buyback offers some stability to what has been a "volatile" stock, says Raymond James' Adam Tindle.
- Meanwhile, the guidance -- for net revenues of $265M-$280M vs. consensus for $267.1M -- shows the company's still on track after the previous quarter's "bump in the road."
- "We think Netgear’s core markets are in the early innings of an upgrade cycle and the company’s competitive position is better than ears give it credit for," Tindle says.
- Earnings call slides
- Earnings call transcript