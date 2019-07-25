Spirit of Texas Bancshares readies stock offering

Jul. 25, 2019 11:14 AM ETSpirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB)STXBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • Underwriters will have an option to purchase additional common stock.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash portion of the consideration payable in its pending acquisition of Chandler Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Citizens State Bank; to pay off a line of credit with a third-party lender and for general corporate purposes, including financing of possible future acquisitions.
  • STXB is -5.573% to $21.52
  • Source: Press Release
