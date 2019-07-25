Spirit of Texas Bancshares readies stock offering
Jul. 25, 2019 11:14 AM ETSpirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB)STXBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- Underwriters will have an option to purchase additional common stock.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash portion of the consideration payable in its pending acquisition of Chandler Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Citizens State Bank; to pay off a line of credit with a third-party lender and for general corporate purposes, including financing of possible future acquisitions.
- STXB is -5.573% to $21.52
- Source: Press Release