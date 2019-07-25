Echo Global Logistics rallies 10.8% post Q2 results

Echo Global (ECHO +10.8% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 12.8% Y/Y to $553.8M.

Managed Transportation was $125.6M (-4.9% Y/Y); Transactional $428.2M (-14.8% Y/Y) & LTL revenue increased 2.8% Y/Y.

Net revenue margin increased 140 bps to 18.2%; Adj. EBITDA margin increased 33 bps to 4.2%.

Truckload revenue share of total revenue declined 448 bps to 65.4% while Less than truckload share increased 451 bps to 29.8%.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue of $530-570M.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $2.1-2.25B.

Previously: Echo Global Logistics EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jul. 24 2019)