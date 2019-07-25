Universal Forest Products up 10% on mixed Q2 results

Universal Forest Products (UFPI +10.1% ) reports Q2 net earnings of $54.5M (+24% Y/Y), highest recorded in company history.

Company says lower lumber prices contributed to the gross sales reduction as selling prices were down by 9%.

Unit sales grew 5% Y/Y; and New product sales were $175.3M, up 18% Y/Y.

Sales by Market: Retail $521M (-4% Y/Y); Industrial $357.3M (+3% Y/Y); and Construction $386.2M (-10% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating profit was $74.2M (+22% Y/Y); and EBITDA was $90.8M (+18% Y/Y).

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 50.7%, compared to 54.4% a year ago.

Net cash from operating activities YTD of $70.95M; compared to cash used $36.07M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $21.52M, as of June 30, 2019.

Previously: Universal Forest Products EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (July 24)