CVR Partners reports Q2 net income on higher prices and volume

CVR Partners rises (UAN +6.6% ) as the company says that weather impact, in Q2 it experienced solid demand for fertilizer, delivered significant volumes of product and much higher prices; ammonia utilization rates stood at 97% at Coffeyville and 98% at East Dubuque plants

Wet weather across the Midwest impacted the spring planting season and hindered the movement of nitrogen fertilizer across the country.

Average realized gate prices improved 14% Y/Y to $217 per ton, while ammonia was up 31% to $456 per ton.

Produced 211,000 tons of ammonia, of which 71,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to ~$60M as compared to ~$26M last year.

Reported operating income of $34.5M as compared to loss of $0.8M in Q2 2018

Posted net income of ~$19M, a turnaround from loss of ~$16M

