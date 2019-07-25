theScore rallies 14.4% post Q3 results

TheScore (OTC:TSCRF +14.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 17.7% Y/Y to C$8.46M.

EBITDA loss was C$1.1M, versus a loss of C$0.45M Y/Y, due to a result of increased expenses relating to ongoing development of theScore’s sports betting business.

Total average monthly active user sessions of theScore mobile app on iOS and Android reached 395M, or 102 sessions/user/month on a base of 3.9M average monthly app users.

Total video views of theScore esports’ content reached 64M (+188% Y/Y).

Total watch minutes for theScore esports’ YouTube channel were 332M (+170% Y/Y).

An additional, 125K YouTube subscribers were added during the period, with channel subscribers surpassing 0.82M earlier this month.

theScore’s content on its social channels achieved an average monthly reach of ~100M (+161% Y/Y).

