Mortgage rates slip to near three-year low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.75% for the week ending July 25, down from 3.81% in the previous week and 4.45% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Mortgage rates continued to hover near three-year lows and purchase application demand has responded, rising steadily over the last two months to the highest year-over-year change since the fall of 2017," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Homebuilders are moving up. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) rises 2.0% .

By name: KB Home (KBH +2.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +2.6% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.9% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.8% ).

15-year FRM averages 3.18% vs. 3.23% in the prior week and 4.02% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.47% vs. 3.48% a week ago and 3.87% at this time a year ago.

Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT