Enbridge says open to re-route Line 5, wants to work with Wisconsin tribe

Enbridge (ENB -2.4% ) says it will consider re-routing its Line 5 oil pipeline after the Bad River Band tribe in Wisconsin sued the company seeking to shut the pipeline.

"The vast majority of the easements through the reservation extend until 2043; those in question affect only a small fraction of the 12 miles of Line 5 within the reservation," ENB says, adding it has engaged in discussions with the Native American tribe.

The 540K bbl/day pipeline transports light crude and propane from Alberta to refineries in the Midwest and Ontario and is a critical part of ENB's Mainline network, which delivers the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the U.S.