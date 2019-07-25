Spirit of Texas Bancshares -5.2% on pricing of equity offering

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) has priced an underwritten public offering of 2M common shares at $21.50, for gross proceeds of ~$43M or net proceeds of ~$40.9M.

Underwriters has an option to purchase up to an additional 0.3M common shares.

Closing date is July 29.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash portion of the consideration payable in its pending acquisition of Chandler Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Citizens State Bank; to pay off a line of credit with a third-party lender and for general corporate purposes, including financing of possible future acquisitions.

STXB is -5.2% to $21.61

Source: Press Release