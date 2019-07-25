Dosing underway in mid-stage study of Arena's olorinab in IBS patients with abdominal pain

The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, CAPTIVATE, evaluating Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA -0.3% ) cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist olorinab in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with constipation or diarrhea who have abdominal pain severe enough to impact their quality of life.

The study will assess the safety and efficacy of three doses of olorinab, administered three times each day, for 12 weeks in ~240 subjects. The primary endpoint is the improvement from baseline in a scale calle AAPS.

Olorinab is an oral, peripherally acting, highly selective cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist. Its value proposition is pain relief without the psychoactive adverse effects associated with a cannabinoid type 1 receptor agonist.