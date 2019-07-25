First Data +1.8% after seeing forex impacts abating

First Data (NYSE:FDC) rises 1.8% after reporting what's likely to be its last quarterly earnings report as a standalone business.

Expects merger with Fiserv to close on or about July 29, 2019.

Reiterates full-year 2019 guidance.

Sees H2 revenue growth towards upper end of 2019 guidance of 5%-6%.

Expects negative impacts from foreign currency on H2 segment revenue and EBITDA to be 30%-40% of the impacts experienced in H1 2019.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 42 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 41 cents and increased from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 consolidated revenue of $2.485B rose 2% Y/Y and exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.27B.

Global Business Solutions segment revenue rose 5% Y/Y to $1.527B on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant currency basis.

Global Financial Solutions segment revenue fell 9% on a reported basis to $376M, primarily due to recent divestitures and partly offset by growth in all geographic regions; rose 7% on an organic constant currency basis.

Network & Security Solutions segment revenue rose 1% on a reported and organic constant currency basis to $375M.

