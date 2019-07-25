Anixter International rallies 7.3% due to strong margins

Anixter (AXE +7.3% ) reports organic net sales growth of 6% in Q2.

Network & Security Solutions net sales of $1.2B; an increase of 9.4% Y/Y, or 8.4% on an organic basis.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales of $607M, an increase of 0.2% Y/Y, or 2.3% on an organic basis.

Utility Power Solutions net sales of $455.7M, an increase of 4.5% Y/Y, or 5% on an organic basis.

Gross margin increased 30 bps to 19.9%.

Adj. operating margin increased 60 bps to 5.1%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 70 bps to 5.7%.

Segment adj. EBITDA margin: Network & Security Solutions increased 90 bps to 7.8%; Electrical & Electronic Solutions increased 20 bps to 6.9% and Utility Power Solutions increased 70 bps to 6%.

Debt-to-total capital ratio of 43.4%; Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times & $546.6M available under secured accounts receivable, inventory facilities and revolving lines of credit

Q3 Outlook: Sales to grow 2%-4% and organic growth of 2.5%-4.5%.

2019 Outlook: Sales growth 3.5%-4%; Organic sales growth: 4.5%-6.5%; CFO: $150-175M; Capex: $55-60M which will result in FCF of $95-115M.

