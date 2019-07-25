McDonald's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.34B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mcd has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward.