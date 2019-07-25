Carter's revisits triple digits after earnings

Carter's (CRI +7.7% ) gains after setting full-year guidance roughly in-line with expectations (FY19 revenue of $3.50B to $3.53B vs. $3.53B consensus and EPS of $6.54 to $6.67 vs. $6.64 consensus).

Investor sentiment may have also been boosted by a positive note this morning from CL King, reminding that Carter's management tends to guide to the conservative side.

Shares of Carter's briefly went back over $100 before falling back into double digits.

Previously: Carter's EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (July 25)