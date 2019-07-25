Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.89B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, psx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.