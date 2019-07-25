Colgate-Palmolive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.88B (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cl has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.