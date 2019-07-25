Einhorn picks: Chemours, Dillard's, Scientific Games; pan: Chewy

Alongside the earlier-reported Dillard's, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital (NASDAQ:GLRE) also reports new long stakes in Chemours (CC -1.3% ) and Scientific Games (SGMS +3.6% ).

"We think a lot of bad news is priced in," says Einhorn of Chemours, noting the stock peaked at $57 two years ago, and Greenlight's average entry of $23.18.

As for Chewy (CHWY +2% ), Einhorn says it outdoes dotcom bubble poster-boy Pets.com. He notes Chewy has burned through $1.6B (and counting) of investor capital vs. $200M for Pets.com.

Einhorn: “For those that think the 2000 bubble was the big kahuna, consider Chewy, which went public in June 2019."