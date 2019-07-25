Masco +6% on Q2 mixed results; reports strong margins; raised FY19 Adj. EPS guidance

Masco (MAS +6.5% ) reports Q2 sales of $2.3B (-1% Y/Y); along with operating profit growth of 9% Y/Y and margin expansion along all segments.

Plumbing Products sales $1.01B (-2% Y/Y); adj. operating margin of 19.8% up by 80 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $220M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Decorative Architectural Products sales $827M (+3% Y/Y); adj. operating margin of 20.9% up by 40 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $183M (+4.6% Y/Y).

Cabinetry Products sales $251M (-6% Y/Y); adj. operating margin of 13.5% up by 120 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $38M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Windows and Other Specialty Products sales $185M; adj. operating margin of 5.9% up by 170 bps ; and adj. EBITDA of $16M (+23.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 170 bps to 34.4%; and operating margin expanded by 160 bps to 17.2%; and Adj. operating margin of 17.5% up by 100 bps .

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $441M (+5.3% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 114 bps to 19.4%.

Net cash from operating activities YTD was $213M, compared to $293M a year ago. Company has Cash & cash equivalents of $325M as of June 30, 2019.

Company repurchased 4.3M shares for $167M during the quarter.

Board announces intent to increase annual dividend by $.06 per share to $.54 per share, beginning in the fourth quarter.

FY19 Guidance, raised: EPS $2.51 - $2.61; and Adj. EPS range of $2.62 - $2.72 (prior $2.60 - $2.80).

