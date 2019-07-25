Cowen Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)COWNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.19M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cown has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.