AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

AVX (NYSE:AVX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.9M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.