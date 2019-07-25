Asbury Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)ABGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, abg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.