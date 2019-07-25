BAML expects UPS to rally to new high

UPS (UPS +2% ) is higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch follows up on the company's solid earnings report with an upgrade on the shipper to a Buy rating.

BAML's earnings wrap: "The e-commerce revolution continues to drive growth in airfreight sector, with UPS posting a 7% increase in domestic volumes, well above GDP and our 4% target, led by a 30% increase in Next Day Air volumes, more than double our 13% growth target. The secular shift to Next Day delivery (from 2-day) is driving UPS to add more automation to its Ground sort centers, roll out 7-day week delivery (adding Sunday in January 2020), increase its air-lift capacity with 11 wide-body jets in 2019, and 44 by 2022 – the most of any provider, accelerate time of package in transit, and launching more Access Points."

BAML assigns a price objective of $130 based off a 2019 EPS estimate of $7.55 and 2020 EPS estimate of $8.15. The average sell-side PT is $120.17.