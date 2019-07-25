Stocks sink more amid earnings, recession fears

Stocks extend losses after the head of the European Central Bank said "significant" monetary stimulus is needed as the outlook gets "worse and worse," raising recession fears.

The Nasdaq falls 0.7% , the S&P 500 slips 0.5% , and the Dow is off 0.5% in midday trading.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings flood in. Tesla ( -14% ) dips on disappointing profits, PayPal ( -3.3% ) falls on softer-than-expected revenue outlook and Valero ( -3.5% ) slides as refining margins narrow, and Netgear ( +16% ) surges after strong guidance and a new stock buyback.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the red with energy ( -1.2% ) and materials ( -0.9% ) falling the most; consumer staples, at roughly flat, and health care ( -0.2% ) see the smallest declines.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.6% .

Crude oil gains 0.5% to $56.14 per barrel.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 4 basis points to 2.086%.