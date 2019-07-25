WWE +9% after profits easily clear Street's bar
Jul. 25, 2019 12:24 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +9%) is having its best day in eight months after a strong beat on profits in its Q2 results.
- Revenues dipped 4.5% and missed, but OIBDA topped guidance at $34.6M, and EPS of $0.11 beat an expected $0.02.
- Average paid subscribers to WWE Network were in line at 1.69M. Digital video views rose 17%, to 9B; hours consumed were up 22%, to 324M; and social media followers rose 10%, to just over 1.02B.
- Revenue by segment: Media, $197M (down 2.8%); Live Events, $48.8M (down 6.7%); Consumer Products, $23.1M (down 13.5%).
- Free cash flow was -$27.5M vs. a year-ago $66.4M, mainly due to a change in operating cash flow ($7.6M used in operations vs. $74.2M generated the prior year).
- It reiterated full-year guidance for revenue of about $1B with adjusted OIBDA of "at least $200M" -- assuming continued improvement in engagement and a second large-scale event and media rights deal in the MENA region. It's gotten nonbinding agreements for the MENA developments with the Saudi General Sports Authority.
- Press release