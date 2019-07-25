Progenics teams up with VA in medical imaging-related AI

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX -2.1% ) will collaborate with the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System on the company's AI research program related to medical imaging modalities.

The initial aim is to validate machine learning tools for improving the management of veterans with prostate cancer. The Los Angeles VA network will have access to the Progenics' machine learning platforms, including its automated Bone Scan Index and PSMA-AI. The partnership will explore novel predictive algorithms from digital medical images and associated clinical outcomes.

Additional details are not disclosed.