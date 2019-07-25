Einhorn bets against corporate debt - Bloomberg
Jul. 25, 2019 12:34 PM ETiShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), JNK, LQD, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, CORPGLRE, HYG, JNK, LQD, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, IGHG, HYGH, LQDHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor24 Comments
- David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital (NASDAQ:GLRE) is shorting junk and investment-grade corporate debt as protections for creditors lessen, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter to investors.
- The position is intended to hedge against the firm's bullish stock stances, it said.
- “Rating agencies have been complacent and allowed debt/Ebitda and debt/equity ratios to deteriorate without a corresponding reduction in credit ratings,” Einhorn wrote in the letter.
- With the economic recovery now a decade old, there are signs that the economy is slowing, he said.
- Related ETFs: HYG, JNK, LQD, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, CORP