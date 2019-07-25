Einhorn bets against corporate debt - Bloomberg

  • David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital (NASDAQ:GLRE) is shorting junk and investment-grade corporate debt as protections for creditors lessen, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter to investors.
  • The position is intended to hedge against the firm's bullish stock stances, it said.
  • “Rating agencies have been complacent and allowed debt/Ebitda and debt/equity ratios to deteriorate without a corresponding reduction in credit ratings,” Einhorn wrote in the letter.
  • With the economic recovery now a decade old, there are signs that the economy is slowing, he said.
