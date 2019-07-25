Illinois Tool Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.73B (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.