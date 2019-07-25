Charter Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)CHTRBy: SA News Team
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.4B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.