Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRA
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+153.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $476.1M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.