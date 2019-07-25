Alliance Resource Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)ARLPBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.1M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.