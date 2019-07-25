Equnior sees Sverdrup reaching first-phase plateau earlier than planned

Equinor (EQNR -4.1% ) slides after Q2 adjusted earnings sank 27% Y/Y to $3.15B, below the $3.4B analyst consensus, and revenues fell 5% to a lower than expected $17.1B, mainly due to lower average prices for liquids and gas, as well as lower liquids volumes.

Q2 oil and gas production of 2.01M boe/day was little changed from 2.03M boe/day a year ago, but the company's Norwegian liquids production plummeted 12% Y/Y to 479K bbl/day, which was only slightly above its overseas oil output, which rose 3% to 440K bbl/day.

EQNR says average realized prices for most of its production, with the exception of North American natural gas, of $60.30/bbl fell by more than the Y/Y decline in the Brent benchmark.

EQNR says the high share of gas in its Norwegian output reflected lower production from oil fields operated by other companies and higher oil field maintenance, while gas output was driven by problems with gas reinjection equipment at the Oseberg field, which have since been resolved.

On the bright side, EQNR now expects production from its flagship Johan Sverdrup project will ramp up faster than expected, lowering the anticipated cost of the first phase of the 2.7B-barrel development by NOK3B ($350M) to ~NOK83B.

As a result, the company now expects FY 2019 capex of $10B-$11B vs. previous guidance of $11B.