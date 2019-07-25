BAML defends Allegiant Travel

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Allegiant Travel's (ALGT +2.7% ) Q2 unit revenue miss was less about core weakness than a learning curve to adjust schedules to an all Airbus fleet.

"Costs were the biggest positive in ALGT's 2Q19 results and we suspect the primary driver was from running a better operation," notes the BAML analyst team.

The firm reiterates a Buy rating on the airline stock. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ALGT is also favorable, still flashing Bullish after factoring in Q2 earnings.

